ΟI U2 ΕΠΙΣΤΡΕΦΟΥΝ ΜΕ ΝΕΟ STUDIO ALBUM. ΤΟ ΠΡΩΤΟ ΤΟΥ ΣΥΓΚΡΟΤΗΜΑΤΟΣ ΕΔΩ ΚΑΙ 9 ΧΡΟΝΙΑ ‘CARNAVAL DE LUZ’ Με το νέο single που τιτλοφορείται ως “Silencio” και που είναι διαθέσιμο παγκοσμίως από σήμερα! ΚΥΚΛΟΦΟΡΕΙ ΣΤΙΣ 13 ΝΟΕΜΒΡΙΟΥ 2026

Ανακοινώνεται σήμερα η κυκλοφορία του Carnaval De Luz, του 16ου studio album των U2 και του πρώτου album με νέο υλικό από το συγκρότημα εδώ και εννέα χρόνια, το οποίο θα κυκλοφορήσει στις 13 Νοεμβρίου 2026. Η ανακοίνωση συνοδεύεται από το ολοκαίνουργιο τραγούδι «Silencio», το οποίο είναι διαθέσιμο από σήμερα, μαζί με το επίσημο music video. https://youtu.be/1mCN-RDh0-0? si=LS8TH_j968-9Vw3G The Edge said – “It’s a messy, provocative, sacred collection of songs — and features the first-ever use of flat-wound strings on a U2 recording. Just saying.” Bono said – “Roll up, roll up, roll up! Bring your purple socks, your broken hearts, your rose-tinted naivety… oh be amazed in the hall of mirrors. There will be loud guitars, deep bass, some ecstatic rhythms and, yes, some silver tears will make an appearance! ‘Cause in the near distance just outside our carnival of light there are all kinds of creatures… the same imagination that brings us our creativity can also bring us monsters. So we make the drums louder. We build a bigger fire. We make our stories wilder and funnier. We make the melodies sweeter and the songs, they better shine, because if the world is in darkness we better not be.” Την εβδομάδα που συμπληρώνονται 50 χρόνια από τη στιγμή που ο Larry Mullen Jr. ανάρτησε, τον Σεπτέμβριο του 1976, ένα χειρόγραφο σημείωμα στον πίνακα ανακοινώσεων του Mount Temple Comprehensive School, στη βόρεια πλευρά του Δουβλίνου, με τη φράση «Drummer Seeks Musicians To Form Band», έρχεται ένα νέο έργο που βρίσκει τους Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton και Larry Mullen Jr. να συνεχίζουν να ανακαλύπτουν νέες διαστάσεις και δυνατότητες μέσα στη δημιουργική τους διαδικασία. Ηχογραφημένο σε διάφορα μέρη και σε παραγωγή του Jacknife Lee, το Carnaval De Luz είναι μια συλλογή 12 τραγουδιών που εξερευνούν θέματα όπως η πνευματικότητα, η φιλία, η ελευθερία και η αντοχή απέναντι σε σκοτεινές δυνάμεις που πλησιάζουν και απειλούν. Ηχητικά, το album παραπέμπει σε ορισμένες από τις πιο πειραματικές στιγμές της μπάντας, συνδυάζοντάς τες με πιο αυστηρή και άμεση τραγουδοποιία σε κομμάτια όπως τα «The Greatest Show On Earth», «Glorify» και «Midnight Sunshine», αλλά και με το διάρκειας 2 λεπτών και 35 δευτερολέπτων «Silencio», έναν φόρο τιμής στην αυθάδικη ενέργεια του πρώιμου surf-punk.

Οι ρίζες του Carnaval De Luz εντοπίζονται άμεσα στα δύο αιφνιδιαστικά, εξατράγουδα EP που κυκλοφόρησαν οι U2 στις αρχές του 2026 και απέσπασαν εξαιρετικές κριτικές, έχοντας ηχογραφηθεί κατά την ίδια δημιουργική περίοδο με το νέο album. Οι δύο εκείνες κυκλοφορίες, Days of Ash και Easter Lily, ακολουθούσαν το λειτουργικό ημερολόγιο, και έτσι το Carnaval De Luz τοποθετείται χρονικά πριν από αυτές, κάθεται, στέκεται και χορεύει μπροστά τους. Το Καρναβάλι, μια γιορτή της σάρκας, της «carne», πριν από την αποχή της Σαρακοστής, μια περίοδο περισυλλογής, και τελικά την αναγέννηση του Πάσχα.

Το τραγούδι που συνδέει το album με τα δύο EP είναι το τελευταίο κομμάτι του νέου δίσκου, το «Torn», ένα ντουέτο του Bono με την αείμνηστη Dolly Parton, το οποίο, δυστυχώς, έμελλε να είναι και η τελευταία ηχογραφημένη φωνητική της ερμηνεία. Το τραγούδι, που συνυπογράφουν οι U2, η Parton και ο Johnny McDaid, είναι μια τρυφερή country σύνθεση γύρω από διαλυμένους οικογενειακούς δεσμούς, με ευρύτερες συναισθηματικές και κοινωνικές προεκτάσεις.

Το Carnaval De Luz κυκλοφορεί το 2026, τη χρονιά κατά την οποία οι U2 συμπληρώνουν 50 χρόνια πορείας και μέσα στην οποία θα έχουν παρουσιάσει συνολικά 24 νέα τραγούδια. Στο album συμμετέχουν επίσης ο Brian Eno, ως συνδημιουργός και στα synthesizers στα «Go (Carnaval De Luz)», «The Greatest Show On Earth» και «Can’t Stop Us Now», ο Martin Garrix, ως συνδημιουργός στο «Glorify», και ο Daniel Lanois, ο οποίος παίζει pedal steel στο «Torn». Επιπλέον παραγωγή στο «Silencio» υπογράφει ο Ryan Tedder. The track listing for Carnaval De Luz is:

Go (Carnaval De Luz) La Reina Street Of Dreams The Mirror Maker (Rosalía) Superficiality If The World Is At War We Better Not Be Silencio The Greatest Show On Earth Glorify Midnight Sunshine Can’t Stop Us Now Torn (Feat. Dolly Parton)

About U2:

Formed in Dublin in 1976, U2 has toured the globe countless times, released 15 studio albums, sold 175 million albums and won numerous awards, including 22 Grammys and Amnesty International’s Ambassador of Conscience award. U2 were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005 and have twice been nominated for an Academy Award for Best Original Song: in 2003 for ‘The Hands That Built America’ for Gangs of New York, and in 2014 for ‘Ordinary Love’ for Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom. U2’s fourteenth studio album Songs Of Experience – the companion release to 2014’s Songs Of Innocence – was released in December 2017 debuting at #1 on the Billboard 200, setting U2 apart as the only band in history to have topped the chart in four successive decades.

In 2018, the U2 hit the road with the eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour, an arena production which saw the band continue to push the creative boundaries of technology and engineering. And following 2017’s acclaimed stadium run with The Joshua Tree Tour – the record-breaking smash hit tour celebrating the band’s seminal 1987 album The Joshua Tree – The Joshua Tree Tour took U2 to New Zealand, Australia, and Japan, as well as bring “the biggest band in the world” (The Guardian) to Singapore, Seoul, Manila and Mumbai for the very first time. In November 2019, the band released a track in collaboration with A.R. Rahman titled ‘Ahimsa’, which was performed live at Mumbai’s, D.Y. Patil Stadium. In 2020, SiriusXM and U2 announced the launch of U2 X-Radio, a complete immersion into the work and influences of the band from the Northside of Dublin, all curated by U2. Songs Of Surrender – a collection of 40 seminal U2 songs from across the band’s catalogue, re-recorded and reimagined for 2023 in sessions spanning the last two years – was released on March 17, 2023, topping the album charts around the world including the UK and Ireland.

Acknowledged as one of the best live acts in the world, U2 have always – since their earliest days, including the industry-defining ZOO TV Tour which broke the mold in 1991 – consistently pushed the boundaries of live performance, with ground-breaking stage shows that embrace the latest in technology and innovation most recently with U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere which lit up Las Vegas for a critically-acclaimed 40-date run to launch the world’s most state-of-the-art venue, Sphere. This ambitious creative project from the band, U2:UV Achtung Baby Live At Sphere saw U2 work once again with longtime creative collaborator and show director Willie Williams, as well as artists including Es Devlin, John Gerrard and Marco Brambilla. A brand new track titled ‘Atomic City’, produced by Jacknife Lee and Steve Lillywhite, was released on September 29, 2023 ahead of the Las Vegas shows at Sphere. The band marked the 20th anniversary of their critically-acclaimed eight-time Grammy-winning album How To Dismantle An Atomic Bomb with the release of a shadow album titled How To Re-Assemble An Atomic Bomb (2024), which includes new, unreleased songs discovered in the archive of the original album recording sessions, including the tracks ‘Country Mile’ and ‘Luckiest Man In The World’.

‘Days Of Ash’, a brand new standalone 6-track EP was released on Ash Wednesday, 18 February 2026, a self-contained collection of five new songs and a poem – ‘American Obituary’, ‘The Tears Of Things’, ‘Song Of The Future’, ‘Wildpeace’, ‘One Life At A Time’ and ‘Yours Eternally’ (ft. Ed Sheeran & Taras Topolia) – which came as an immediate response to current events and inspired by the many extraordinary and courageous people fighting on the frontlines of freedom. A second, separate standalone 6-track EP titled ‘Easter Lily’ was released on Good Friday, a much more reflective set of songs emerging from a more personal, private place that some may retreat to in such times – exploring themes of friendship, loss, hope, and ultimately, renewal.

Carnaval De Luz – the sixteenth studio album from U2 and the first album of new material from the band in nine years – will be released on November 13th, 2026, on Island Records.