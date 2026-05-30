American Music Awards 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές, οι εκπλήξεις και οι εμφανίσεις που έκλεψαν την παράσταση

Τα 52α American Music Awards 2026 ολοκληρώθηκαν με εντυπωσιακές εμφανίσεις, ιστορικές νίκες και δυνατές εκπλήξεις, επιβεβαιώνοντας για ακόμη μία χρονιά τον τίτλο τους ως μία από τις σημαντικότερες μουσικές διοργανώσεις παγκοσμίως.

Η λαμπερή τελετή πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 25 Μαΐου στο MGM Grand Garden Arena του Λας Βέγκας, με παρουσιάστρια την Queen Latifah, η οποία επέστρεψε στον θεσμό έπειτα από περισσότερα από 30 χρόνια.

Μεγάλοι πρωταγωνιστές της βραδιάς αναδείχθηκαν οι BTS, που αύξησαν το συνολικό τους ρεκόρ στις 14 AMA νίκες, αποσπώντας βραβεία όπως Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer και Best Male K-Pop Artist.

Εξίσου εντυπωσιακή ήταν η παρουσία της Sabrina Carpenter, η οποία κατέκτησε τα πρώτα της AMA βραβεία, κερδίζοντας στις κατηγορίες Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist και Best Pop Album.

Τρεις νίκες σημείωσαν επίσης οι πρωτοεμφανιζόμενοι KATSEYE και ο SOMBR, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη δυναμική είσοδό τους στη διεθνή μουσική σκηνή.

Ξεχωριστή στιγμή αποτέλεσε και η τιμητική βράβευση του θρυλικού Billy Idol με το Lifetime Achievement Award, συνοδευόμενη από μία καθηλωτική εμφάνιση με τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες του.

Οι εμφανίσεις καλλιτεχνών όπως οι Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls, Teddy Swims και Twenty One Pilots απογείωσαν τη βραδιά, μετατρέποντας τα American Music Awards 2026 σε μία αξέχαστη γιορτή της σύγχρονης μουσικής.

Artist of the Year: BTS

New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE

Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

Song of the Year: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”

Social Song of the Year: Tyla – “CHANEL”

Best Music Video: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”

Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters

Tour of the Year: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour

Breakout Tour: Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour

Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun

Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”

Best Vocal Performance: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Song of the Summer: BTS – “SWIM”

POP CATEGORIES

Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber

Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter

Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE

Best Pop Song: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”

Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend

COUNTRY CATEGORIES

Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen

Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley

Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band

Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber

Best Country Song: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”

Best Country Album: Megan Moroney – Cloud 9

HIP-HOP CATEGORIES

Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar

Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B

Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo

Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B – “ErrTime”

Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?

R&B CATEGORIES

Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars

Best Female R&B Artist: SZA

Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas

Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”

Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars – The Romantic

LATIN CATEGORIES

Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny

Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira

Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida

Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo

Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”

Best Latin Album: KAROL G – Tropicoqueta

ROCK CATEGORIES

Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots

Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: SOMBR

Best Rock/Alternative Song: SOMBR – “back to friends”

Best Rock/Alternative Album: SOMBR – I Barely Know Her

DANCE/ELECTRONIC CATEGORIES

Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta

K-POP CATEGORIES

Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS

Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE

AFROBEATS CATEGORIES

Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla

AMERICANA/FOLK CATEGORIES

Best Americana/Folk Artist: Noah Kahan

WINNERS IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER

Bad Bunny (2): Best Male Latin Artist, Best Latin Song

Benson Boone (1): Breakout Tour

Billy Idol (1): Lifetime Achievement Award

Black Eyed Peas (1): Best Throwback Song

Bruno Mars (3): Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album

BTS (3): Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, Best Male K-Pop Artist

Cardi B (3): Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Hip-Hop Album

Darius Rucker (1): Veterans Voice Award

David Guetta (1): Best Dance/Electronic Artist

Ella Langley (2): Best Female Country Artist, Best Country Song

Fuerza Regida (1): Best Latin Duo or Group

Justin Bieber (1): Best Male Pop Artist

Kapo (1): Breakthrough Latin Artist

KAROL G (2): International Artist Award of Excellence, Best Latin Album

KATSEYE (3): New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video, Breakthrough Pop Artist

Kendrick Lamar (1): Best Male Hip-Hop Artist

KPop Demon Hunters (1): Best Soundtrack

Leon Thomas (1): Breakthrough R&B Artist

Megan Moroney (1): Best Country Album

Monaleo (1): Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist

Morgan Wallen (1): Best Male Country Artist

Noah Kahan (1): Best Americana/Folk Artist

PinkPantheress (1): Collaboration of the Year

Sabrina Carpenter (3): Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Best Pop Album

Sam Barber (1): Breakthrough Country Artist

Shakira (2): Best Female Latin Artist, Tour of the Year

The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (3): Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, Best Pop Song

SOMBR (3): Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist, Best Rock/Alternative Song, Best Rock/Alternative Album

SZA (1): Best Female R&B Artist

Twenty One Pilots (1): Best Rock/Alternative Artist

TWICE (1): Best Female K-Pop Artist

Tyla (2): Best Afrobeats Artist, Social Song of the Year

Zac Brown Band (1): Best Country Duo or Group

Zara Larsson (2): Collaboration of the Year, Breakthrough Album of the Year