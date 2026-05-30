American Music Awards 2026: Οι μεγάλοι νικητές, οι εκπλήξεις και οι εμφανίσεις που έκλεψαν την παράσταση

Τα 52α American Music Awards 2026 ολοκληρώθηκαν με εντυπωσιακές εμφανίσεις, ιστορικές νίκες και δυνατές εκπλήξεις, επιβεβαιώνοντας για ακόμη μία χρονιά τον τίτλο τους ως μία από τις σημαντικότερες μουσικές διοργανώσεις παγκοσμίως.
Η λαμπερή τελετή πραγματοποιήθηκε στις 25 Μαΐου στο MGM Grand Garden Arena του Λας Βέγκας, με παρουσιάστρια την Queen Latifah, η οποία επέστρεψε στον θεσμό έπειτα από περισσότερα από 30 χρόνια.
Μεγάλοι πρωταγωνιστές της βραδιάς αναδείχθηκαν οι BTS, που αύξησαν το συνολικό τους ρεκόρ στις 14 AMA νίκες, αποσπώντας βραβεία όπως Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer και Best Male K-Pop Artist.
Εξίσου εντυπωσιακή ήταν η παρουσία της Sabrina Carpenter, η οποία κατέκτησε τα πρώτα της AMA βραβεία, κερδίζοντας στις κατηγορίες Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist και Best Pop Album.
Τρεις νίκες σημείωσαν επίσης οι πρωτοεμφανιζόμενοι KATSEYE και ο SOMBR, επιβεβαιώνοντας τη δυναμική είσοδό τους στη διεθνή μουσική σκηνή.
Ξεχωριστή στιγμή αποτέλεσε και η τιμητική βράβευση του θρυλικού Billy Idol με το Lifetime Achievement Award, συνοδευόμενη από μία καθηλωτική εμφάνιση με τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες του.
Οι εμφανίσεις καλλιτεχνών όπως οι Maluma, The Pussycat Dolls, Teddy Swims και Twenty One Pilots απογείωσαν τη βραδιά, μετατρέποντας τα American Music Awards 2026 σε μία αξέχαστη γιορτή της σύγχρονης μουσικής.
Artist of the Year: BTS
New Artist of the Year: KATSEYE
Album of the Year: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
Song of the Year: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Collaboration of the Year: PinkPantheress, Zara Larsson – “Stateside”
Social Song of the Year: Tyla – “CHANEL”
Best Music Video: KATSEYE – “Gnarly”
Best Soundtrack: KPop Demon Hunters
Tour of the Year: Shakira – Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
Breakout Tour: Benson Boone – American Heart World Tour
Breakthrough Album of the Year: Zara Larsson – Midnight Sun
Best Throwback Song: Black Eyed Peas – “Rock That Body”
Best Vocal Performance: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Song of the Summer: BTS – “SWIM”
POP CATEGORIES
Best Male Pop Artist: Justin Bieber
Best Female Pop Artist: Sabrina Carpenter
Breakthrough Pop Artist: KATSEYE
Best Pop Song: The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami – “Golden”
Best Pop Album: Sabrina Carpenter – Man’s Best Friend
COUNTRY CATEGORIES
Best Male Country Artist: Morgan Wallen
Best Female Country Artist: Ella Langley
Best Country Duo or Group: Zac Brown Band
Breakthrough Country Artist: Sam Barber
Best Country Song: Ella Langley – “Choosin’ Texas”
Best Country Album: Megan Moroney – Cloud 9
HIP-HOP CATEGORIES
Best Male Hip-Hop Artist: Kendrick Lamar
Best Female Hip-Hop Artist: Cardi B
Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist: Monaleo
Best Hip-Hop Song: Cardi B – “ErrTime”
Best Hip-Hop Album: Cardi B – AM I THE DRAMA?
R&B CATEGORIES
Best Male R&B Artist: Bruno Mars
Best Female R&B Artist: SZA
Breakthrough R&B Artist: Leon Thomas
Best R&B Song: Bruno Mars – “I Just Might”
Best R&B Album: Bruno Mars – The Romantic
LATIN CATEGORIES
Best Male Latin Artist: Bad Bunny
Best Female Latin Artist: Shakira
Best Latin Duo or Group: Fuerza Regida
Breakthrough Latin Artist: Kapo
Best Latin Song: Bad Bunny – “NUEVAYoL”
Best Latin Album: KAROL G – Tropicoqueta
ROCK CATEGORIES
Best Rock/Alternative Artist: Twenty One Pilots
Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist: SOMBR
Best Rock/Alternative Song: SOMBR – “back to friends”
Best Rock/Alternative Album: SOMBR – I Barely Know Her
DANCE/ELECTRONIC CATEGORIES
Best Dance/Electronic Artist: David Guetta
K-POP CATEGORIES
Best Male K-Pop Artist: BTS
Best Female K-Pop Artist: TWICE
AFROBEATS CATEGORIES
Best Afrobeats Artist: Tyla
AMERICANA/FOLK CATEGORIES
Best Americana/Folk Artist: Noah Kahan
WINNERS IN ALPHABETICAL ORDER
Bad Bunny (2): Best Male Latin Artist, Best Latin Song
Benson Boone (1): Breakout Tour
Billy Idol (1): Lifetime Achievement Award
Black Eyed Peas (1): Best Throwback Song
Bruno Mars (3): Best Male R&B Artist, Best R&B Song, Best R&B Album
BTS (3): Artist of the Year, Song of the Summer, Best Male K-Pop Artist
Cardi B (3): Best Female Hip-Hop Artist, Best Hip-Hop Song, Best Hip-Hop Album
Darius Rucker (1): Veterans Voice Award
David Guetta (1): Best Dance/Electronic Artist
Ella Langley (2): Best Female Country Artist, Best Country Song
Fuerza Regida (1): Best Latin Duo or Group
Justin Bieber (1): Best Male Pop Artist
Kapo (1): Breakthrough Latin Artist
KAROL G (2): International Artist Award of Excellence, Best Latin Album
KATSEYE (3): New Artist of the Year, Best Music Video, Breakthrough Pop Artist
Kendrick Lamar (1): Best Male Hip-Hop Artist
KPop Demon Hunters (1): Best Soundtrack
Leon Thomas (1): Breakthrough R&B Artist
Megan Moroney (1): Best Country Album
Monaleo (1): Breakthrough Hip-Hop Artist
Morgan Wallen (1): Best Male Country Artist
Noah Kahan (1): Best Americana/Folk Artist
PinkPantheress (1): Collaboration of the Year
Sabrina Carpenter (3): Album of the Year, Best Female Pop Artist, Best Pop Album
Sam Barber (1): Breakthrough Country Artist
Shakira (2): Best Female Latin Artist, Tour of the Year
The Singing Voices of HUNTR/X: EJAE, Audrey Nuna, Rei Ami (3): Song of the Year, Best Vocal Performance, Best Pop Song
SOMBR (3): Breakthrough Rock/Alternative Artist, Best Rock/Alternative Song, Best Rock/Alternative Album
SZA (1): Best Female R&B Artist
Twenty One Pilots (1): Best Rock/Alternative Artist
TWICE (1): Best Female K-Pop Artist
Tyla (2): Best Afrobeats Artist, Social Song of the Year
Zac Brown Band (1): Best Country Duo or Group
Zara Larsson (2): Collaboration of the Year, Breakthrough Album of the Year