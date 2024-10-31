Νέα Sophie Ellis Bextor / “Freedom Of The Night”

Η disco Queen & pop icon Sophie Ellis Bextor,

κυκλοφορεί το νέο της disco αριστούργημα με τίτλο “Freedom Of The Night”

Για αυτό το τραγούδι η “Murder On The Dancefloor” hitmaker Sophie Ellis Bextor,

συνεργάζεται με παλιούς και νέους της συνεργάτες όπως τους Biff Stannard, Shura, Chris Greatti & David Wrench.

“I have always been someone that needs music to help me recalibrate and ‘Freedom of the Night’ is all about that feeling. Music as a form of release and a little bit of hedonism. I’ve always needed that energy in my life, and I know I’m not alone. As the song says, sometimes you need to give in to what you want.” – Sophie Ellis-Bextor

About Sophie Ellis-Bextor:

Sophie most recently released her 7th studio album ‘HANA’, which charted at #8 in the UK albums chart, giving Sophie her 5th Top 10 record, and was the third in a trilogy of records made with long-time collaborator and friend Ed Harcourt. Following her much-loved Kitchen Disco parties shared on Instagram over lockdown, Sophie released two albums, ‘Songs from the Kitchen Disco’ and ‘Sophie Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco: Live from the London Palladium’, which followed her sold out Kitchen Disco live tour, which she continued in 2023 with her Christmas Kitchen Disco tour.

Alongside music, Sophie has also released her first book ‘Spinning Plates’, is in her ninth series of the successful podcast of the same name, has released her first cookbook ‘Love. Food. Family: Recipes from the Kitchen Disco’ with her husband and The Feeling bassist Richard Jones and has a much-loved successful weekly show ‘Sophie’s Ellis-Bextor’s Kitchen Disco’ on BBC Radio 2. Sophie also completed an impressive 24-hour Danceathon for Children in Need in November 2021 where she raised over £1M.