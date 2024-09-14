MTV VMA 2024: Η Taylor Swift σάρωσε ξανά!

Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 συγκέντρωσαν τους μεγαλύτερους αστέρες της μουσικής.
Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 πραγματοποιήθηκαν με μία λαμπερή βραδιά στο UBS Arena της Νέας Υόρκης την Τετάρτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου.
Παρουσιάστρια της τελετής απονομής ήταν η Megan Thee Stalion, η οποία ανέβηκε επίσης στη σκηνή των βραβείων για μία εκρηκτική εμφάνιση.
Η Taylor Swift προηγείτο στις υποψηφιότητες των MTV Video Music Awards 2024, έχοντας συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 12 υποψηφιότητες.
Ακολουθούσαν ο Post Malone (11 υποψηφιότητες), ο Eminem (8), η Ariana Grande, η Megan Thee Stallion, η Sabrina Carpenter και η SZA (από 7 υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία).
Ο Benson Boone, η Billie Eilish, η Chappell Roan, η Charli XCX, η GloRilla, η Lisa, η Olivia Rodrigo και ο Teddy Swims είχαν από τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες ο καθένας.
Μεγάλη νικήτρια των MTV Video Music Awards 2024 ήταν – για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά – η Taylor Swift, η οποία κέρδισε συνολικά 7 βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του κορυφαίου βραβείου της βραδιάς για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς με το «Fortnight» σε συνεργασία με τον Post Malone, σε σκηνοθεσία της ίδιας.
Αυτή είναι η τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά που η Taylor Swift κερδίζει για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς, αφού το 2023 επικράτησε στην ίδια κατηγορία με το «Anti-Hero» από το άλμπουμ της «Midnights» και το 2022 με το «All Too Well: The Short Film» από το «Red (Taylor’s Version)».
Η Taylor Swift είναι ο καλλιτέχνης με τις περισσότερες νίκες (5) για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς στα MTV Video Music Awards, έχοντας λάβει ξανά το βραβείο για το «Bad Blood» (2015), το «You Need To Calm Down» (2019), το «All Too Well: The Short Film» (2022) και το «Anti-Hero» (2023) και το «Fortnight» (2024).
Η Taylor Swift έγινε επίσης ο καλλιτέχνης που έχει κερδίσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία στην ιστορία των MTV Video Music Awards (30 βραβεία), ξεπερνώντας την Beyonce (25).
Επίσης, η Katy Perry παρέλαβε το διάσημο Video Vanguard Award των MTV Video Music Awards και ανέβηκε στη σκηνή των βραβείων για να παρουσιάσει ένα medley με τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της καριέρας της.
Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 πρόσφεραν εκρηκτικές μουσικές στιγμές με μία σειρά από εντυπωσιακά acts με τα μεγαλύτερα και τα πιο καυτά ονόματα του διεθνούς στερεώματος.
Στη σκηνή των βραβείων τραγούδησαν με αλφαβητική σειρά οι Anitta με τους DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Tiago PZK, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Eminem, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Katy Perry, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter και Shawn Mendes.
Οι νικητές MTV Video Music Awards 2024
Video of The Year
Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records
Billie Eilish – «Lunch» – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Doja Cat – «Paint The Town Red» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
SZA – «Snooze» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records
Artist of The Year
Ariana Grande – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment
Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Song of The Year
Beyoncé – «Texas Hold ‘Em» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Jack Harlow – «Lovin On Me» – Generation Now / Atlantic Records
Kendrick Lamar – «Not Like Us» – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Sabrina Carpenter – «Espresso» – Island
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records
Teddy Swims – «Lose Control» – Warner Records
Best New Artist
Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Chappell Roan – Island
Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records
Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE
Teddy Swims – Warner Records
Tyla – Epic Records
MTV Push Performance of The Year
August 2023: Kaliii – «Area Codes» – Atlantic Records
September 2023: GloRilla – «Lick or Sum» – CMG / Interscope Records
October 2023: Benson Boone – «In the Stars» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
November 2023: Coco Jones – «ICU» – Def Jam
December 2023: Victoria Monét – «On My Mama» – Lovett Music / RCA Records
January 2024: Jessie Murph – «Wild Ones» – Columbia Records
February 2024: Teddy Swims – «Lose Control» – Warner Records
March 2024: Chappell Roan – «Red Wine Supernova» – Island
April 2024: Flyana Boss – «Yeaaa» – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records
May 2024: Laufey – «Goddess» – Laufey / AWAL
June 2024: Le Sserafim – «Easy» – Source Music / Geffen Records
July 2024: The Warning – «Automatic Sun» – Lava / Republic Records
Best Collaboration
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – «Rich Baby Daddy» – OVO / Republic Records
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – «Wanna Be» – CMG / Interscope Records
Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – «Wild Ones» – Columbia Records
Jung Kook ft. Latto – «Seven» – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – «I Had Some Help» – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records
Best Pop
Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records
Dua Lipa – Warner Records
Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records
Sabrina Carpenter – Island
Tate McRae – RCA Records
Taylor Swift – Republic Records
Best Hip-Hop
Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – «Rich Baby Daddy» – OVO / Republic Records
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
GloRilla – «Yeah Glo!» – CMG / Interscope Records
Gunna – «Fukumean» – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment
Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions
Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – «FE!N» – Cactus Jack / Epic Records
Best R&B
Alicia Keys – «Lifeline» – AK Records / Gamma
Muni Long – «Made For Me» – Def Jam
SZA – «Snooze» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Tyla – «Water» – Fax Records / Epic Records
Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – «Good Good» – Mega / Gamma
Victoria Monét – «On My Mama» – Lovett Music / RCA Records
Best Alternative
Benson Boone – «Beautiful Things» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit
Hozier – «Too Sweet» – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – «Eyes Closed» – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
Linkin Park – «Friendly Fire» – This Compilation / Warner Records
Teddy Swims – «Lose Control (Live)» – Warner Records
Best Rock
Bon Jovi – «Legendary» – Island
Coldplay – «Feelslikeimfallinginlove» – Atlantic Records
Green Day – «Dilemma» – Reprise Records / Warner Records
Kings of Leon – «Mustang» – Capitol Records
Lenny Kravitz – «Human» – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management
U2 – «Atomic City» – Interscope Records
Best Latin
Anitta – «Mil Veces» – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment
Bad Bunny – «Monaco» – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G – «Mi Ex Tenia Razon» – Bichota / Interscope Records
Myke Towers – «Lala» – Warner Music Latina
Peso Pluma & Anitta – «Bellakeo» – Double P Records
Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment
Shakira & Cardi B – «Puntería» – Sony Music US Latin
Best Afrobeats
Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – «Last Heartbreak Song» – Mavin / Republic
Burna Boy – «City Boys» – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records
Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – «Sensational» – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records
Tems – «Love Me JeJe» – Since ’93 / RCA Records
Tyla – «Water» – Fax Records / Epic Records
Usher, Pheelz – «Ruin» – mega / gamma.
Best K-Pop
Jung Kook ft. Latto – «Seven» – Bighit Music / Geffen Records
Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records
NCT Dream – «Smoothie» – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – «Super Shy» – ADOR / Geffen Records
Stray Kids – «Lalalala» – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records
Tomorrow X Together – «Deja vu» – Bighit Music / Imperial / Republic Records
Best Group
*NSYNC – RCA Records
Coldplay – Atlantic Records
Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records
NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group
NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records
SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records
Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen
Song of Summer
Ariana Grande – «we can’t be friends (wait for your love)» – Republic Records
Benson Boone – «Beautiful Things» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records
Billie Eilish – «BIRDS OF A FEATHER» – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – «Good Luck, Babe!» – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – «Guess featuring Billie Eilish» – Atlantic Records
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records
Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – «Like That» – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic
GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – «Wanna Be» – CMG / Interscope Records
Hozier – «Too Sweet» – Columbia Records
Kendrick Lamar – «Not Like Us» – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records
Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – «I Had Some Help» – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud
Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island
Shaboozey – «A Bar Song (Tipsy)» – American Dogwood / Empire
SZA – «Saturn» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records
Tommy Richman – «Million Dollar Baby» – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord
Best Trending Video
Beyoncé – «Texas Hold ‘Em» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Camila Cabello featuring Playboi Carti – «I Luv It» – Geffen / Interscope Records
Chappell Roan – «Hot To Go!» – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.
Charli xcx – «Apple» – Atlantic Records
Megan Thee Stallion featuring Yuki Chiba – «Mamushi» – Hot Girl Productions
Tinashe – «Nasty» – Nice Life Recording Company
Video for Good
Alexander Stewart – «If Only You Knew» – FAE Grp
Billie Eilish – «What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)» – Darkroom / Interscope Records
Coldplay – «Feelslikeimfallinginlove» – Atlantic Records
Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – «Best for Me» – Twenty Nine Music Group
Raye – «Genesis» – Human Re Sources
Tyler Childers – «In Your Love» – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records
Best Direction
Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Σκηνοθεσία:
Christian Breslauer
Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit – Σκηνοθεσία: Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Σκηνοθεσία: Rich Lee
Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Σκηνοθεσία: Daniel Iglesias Jr.
Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island – Σκηνοθεσία: Bardia Zeinali
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Σκηνοθεσία: Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Φωτογραφία: Anatol Trofimov
Charli XCX – «Von Dutch» – Atlantic Records – Φωτογραφία: Jeff Bierman
Dua Lipa – «Illusion» – Warner Records – Φωτογραφία: Nikita Kuzmenko
Olivia Rodrigo – «Obsessed» – Geffen Records – Φωτογραφία: Marz Miller
Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Φωτογραφία: Camilo Monsalve
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Φωτογραφία: Rodrigo
Prieto
Best Editing
Anitta – «Mil Veces» – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Μοντάζ: Nick Yumul
Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Μοντάζ: Luis
Caraza Peimbert
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Μοντάζ: David Checel
Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Μοντάζ: Nik Kohler
Sabrina Carpenter – «Espresso» – Island – Μοντάζ: Jai Shukla
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Μοντάζ: Chancler Haynes
Best Choreography
Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit – Χορογραφία: Margaret Qualley
Dua Lipa – «Houdini» – Warner Records – Χορογραφία: Charm La’Donna
Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Χορογραφία: Sean Bankhead
Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography
by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos
Tate McRae – «Greedy» – RCA Records – Χορογραφία: Sean Bankhead
Troye Sivan – «Rush» – Capitol Records – Χορογραφία: Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof
Best Visual Effects
Ariana Grande – «The Boy is Mine» – Republic Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Digital Axis
Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post
Justin Timberlake – «Selfish» – RCA Records – «Selfish» – RCA Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Candice Dragonas
Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Οπτικά Εφέ: Mathematic
Olivia Rodrigo – «Get Him Back!» – Geffen Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Cooper Vacheron, Preston
Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Parliament
Best Art Direction
Charli XCX – «360» – Atlantic Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Grace Surnow
Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Pongsan Thawatwichian
Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Brittany Porter
Olivia Rodrigo – «Bad Idea Right?» – Geffen Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Nicholas des Jardins
Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Nicholas des Jardins
Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Ethan Tobman
VMAs Most Iconic Performance
Beyoncé – «Love on Top» (2011)
Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliot – «Like a Virgin» & «Hollywood» (2003)
Eminem – «Real Slim Shady» & «The Way I Am» (2000)
Katy Perry – «Roar» (2013)
Lady Gaga – «Paparazzi» (2009)
Madonna – «Like a Virgin» (1984)
Taylor Swift – «You Belong With Me» (2009)