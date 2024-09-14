MTV VMA 2024: Η Taylor Swift σάρωσε ξανά!

Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 συγκέντρωσαν τους μεγαλύτερους αστέρες της μουσικής.

Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 πραγματοποιήθηκαν με μία λαμπερή βραδιά στο UBS Arena της Νέας Υόρκης την Τετάρτη 11 Σεπτεμβρίου.

Παρουσιάστρια της τελετής απονομής ήταν η Megan Thee Stalion, η οποία ανέβηκε επίσης στη σκηνή των βραβείων για μία εκρηκτική εμφάνιση.

Η Taylor Swift προηγείτο στις υποψηφιότητες των MTV Video Music Awards 2024, έχοντας συγκεντρώσει συνολικά 12 υποψηφιότητες.

Ακολουθούσαν ο Post Malone (11 υποψηφιότητες), ο Eminem (8), η Ariana Grande, η Megan Thee Stallion, η Sabrina Carpenter και η SZA (από 7 υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία).

Ο Benson Boone, η Billie Eilish, η Chappell Roan, η Charli XCX, η GloRilla, η Lisa, η Olivia Rodrigo και ο Teddy Swims είχαν από τέσσερις υποψηφιότητες ο καθένας.

Μεγάλη νικήτρια των MTV Video Music Awards 2024 ήταν – για δεύτερη συνεχόμενη χρονιά – η Taylor Swift, η οποία κέρδισε συνολικά 7 βραβεία, συμπεριλαμβανομένου του κορυφαίου βραβείου της βραδιάς για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς με το «Fortnight» σε συνεργασία με τον Post Malone, σε σκηνοθεσία της ίδιας.

Αυτή είναι η τρίτη συνεχόμενη χρονιά που η Taylor Swift κερδίζει για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς, αφού το 2023 επικράτησε στην ίδια κατηγορία με το «Anti-Hero» από το άλμπουμ της «Midnights» και το 2022 με το «All Too Well: The Short Film» από το «Red (Taylor’s Version)».

Η Taylor Swift είναι ο καλλιτέχνης με τις περισσότερες νίκες (5) για το Βίντεο της Χρονιάς στα MTV Video Music Awards, έχοντας λάβει ξανά το βραβείο για το «Bad Blood» (2015), το «You Need To Calm Down» (2019), το «All Too Well: The Short Film» (2022) και το «Anti-Hero» (2023) και το «Fortnight» (2024).

Η Taylor Swift έγινε επίσης ο καλλιτέχνης που έχει κερδίσει τα περισσότερα βραβεία στην ιστορία των MTV Video Music Awards (30 βραβεία), ξεπερνώντας την Beyonce (25).

Επίσης, η Katy Perry παρέλαβε το διάσημο Video Vanguard Award των MTV Video Music Awards και ανέβηκε στη σκηνή των βραβείων για να παρουσιάσει ένα medley με τις μεγαλύτερες επιτυχίες της καριέρας της.

Τα MTV Video Music Awards 2024 πρόσφεραν εκρηκτικές μουσικές στιγμές με μία σειρά από εντυπωσιακά acts με τα μεγαλύτερα και τα πιο καυτά ονόματα του διεθνούς στερεώματος.

Στη σκηνή των βραβείων τραγούδησαν με αλφαβητική σειρά οι Anitta με τους DJ Khaled, Fat Joe & Tiago PZK, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Eminem, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Katy Perry, LL Cool J, Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Megan Thee Stallion, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter και Shawn Mendes.

Οι νικητές MTV Video Music Awards 2024

Video of The Year

Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records

Billie Eilish – «Lunch» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Doja Cat – «Paint The Town Red» – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

SZA – «Snooze» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records

Artist of The Year

Ariana Grande – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – Rimas Entertainment

Eminem – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

SZA – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Song of The Year

Beyoncé – «Texas Hold ‘Em» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Jack Harlow – «Lovin On Me» – Generation Now / Atlantic Records

Kendrick Lamar – «Not Like Us» – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Sabrina Carpenter – «Espresso» – Island

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records

Teddy Swims – «Lose Control» – Warner Records

Best New Artist

Benson Boone – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Chappell Roan – Island

Gracie Abrams – Interscope Records

Shaboozey – American Dogwood / EMPIRE

Teddy Swims – Warner Records

Tyla – Epic Records

MTV Push Performance of The Year

August 2023: Kaliii – «Area Codes» – Atlantic Records

September 2023: GloRilla – «Lick or Sum» – CMG / Interscope Records

October 2023: Benson Boone – «In the Stars» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

November 2023: Coco Jones – «ICU» – Def Jam

December 2023: Victoria Monét – «On My Mama» – Lovett Music / RCA Records

January 2024: Jessie Murph – «Wild Ones» – Columbia Records

February 2024: Teddy Swims – «Lose Control» – Warner Records

March 2024: Chappell Roan – «Red Wine Supernova» – Island

April 2024: Flyana Boss – «Yeaaa» – Vnclm_/ Atlantic Records

May 2024: Laufey – «Goddess» – Laufey / AWAL

June 2024: Le Sserafim – «Easy» – Source Music / Geffen Records

July 2024: The Warning – «Automatic Sun» – Lava / Republic Records

Best Collaboration

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – «Rich Baby Daddy» – OVO / Republic Records

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – «Wanna Be» – CMG / Interscope Records

Jessie Murph ft. Jelly Roll – «Wild Ones» – Columbia Records

Jung Kook ft. Latto – «Seven» – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – «I Had Some Help» – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records

Best Pop

Camila Cabello – Geffen / Interscope Records

Dua Lipa – Warner Records

Olivia Rodrigo – Geffen Records

Sabrina Carpenter – Island

Tate McRae – RCA Records

Taylor Swift – Republic Records

Best Hip-Hop

Drake ft. Sexyy Red & SZA – «Rich Baby Daddy» – OVO / Republic Records

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

GloRilla – «Yeah Glo!» – CMG / Interscope Records

Gunna – «Fukumean» – Young Stoner Life Records / 300 Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions

Travis Scott ft. Playboi Carti – «FE!N» – Cactus Jack / Epic Records

Best R&B

Alicia Keys – «Lifeline» – AK Records / Gamma

Muni Long – «Made For Me» – Def Jam

SZA – «Snooze» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Tyla – «Water» – Fax Records / Epic Records

Usher, Summer Walker, 21 Savage – «Good Good» – Mega / Gamma

Victoria Monét – «On My Mama» – Lovett Music / RCA Records

Best Alternative

Benson Boone – «Beautiful Things» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit

Hozier – «Too Sweet» – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – «Eyes Closed» – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

Linkin Park – «Friendly Fire» – This Compilation / Warner Records

Teddy Swims – «Lose Control (Live)» – Warner Records

Best Rock

Bon Jovi – «Legendary» – Island

Coldplay – «Feelslikeimfallinginlove» – Atlantic Records

Green Day – «Dilemma» – Reprise Records / Warner Records

Kings of Leon – «Mustang» – Capitol Records

Lenny Kravitz – «Human» – Roxie Records Inc. / BMG Rights Management

U2 – «Atomic City» – Interscope Records

Best Latin

Anitta – «Mil Veces» – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment

Bad Bunny – «Monaco» – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G – «Mi Ex Tenia Razon» – Bichota / Interscope Records

Myke Towers – «Lala» – Warner Music Latina

Peso Pluma & Anitta – «Bellakeo» – Double P Records

Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment

Shakira & Cardi B – «Puntería» – Sony Music US Latin

Best Afrobeats

Ayra Starr ft. Giveon – «Last Heartbreak Song» – Mavin / Republic

Burna Boy – «City Boys» – Spaceship / Bad Habit / Atlantic Records

Chris Brown ft. Davido & Lojay – «Sensational» – Chris Brown Entertainment / RCA Records

Tems – «Love Me JeJe» – Since ’93 / RCA Records

Tyla – «Water» – Fax Records / Epic Records

Usher, Pheelz – «Ruin» – mega / gamma.

Best K-Pop

Jung Kook ft. Latto – «Seven» – Bighit Music / Geffen Records

Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records

NCT Dream – «Smoothie» – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – «Super Shy» – ADOR / Geffen Records

Stray Kids – «Lalalala» – JYP Entertainment / Imperial / Republic Records

Tomorrow X Together – «Deja vu» – Bighit Music / Imperial / Republic Records

Best Group

*NSYNC – RCA Records

Coldplay – Atlantic Records

Imagine Dragons – KIDinaKorner / Interscope Records

NCT Dream – SM Entertainment / Virgin Music Group

NewJeans – ADOR / Geffen Records

SEVENTEEN – PLEDIS Entertainment / Geffen Records

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – BIGHIT MUSIC / IMPERIAL / Republic Records

Twenty One Pilots – Fueled By Ramen

Song of Summer

Ariana Grande – «we can’t be friends (wait for your love)» – Republic Records

Benson Boone – «Beautiful Things» – Night Street Records, Inc. / Warner Records

Billie Eilish – «BIRDS OF A FEATHER» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – «Good Luck, Babe!» – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli xcx & Billie Eilish – «Guess featuring Billie Eilish» – Atlantic Records

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – «Like That» – Wilburn Holding Co. / Boominati / Epic / Republic

GloRilla, Megan Thee Stallion – «Wanna Be» – CMG / Interscope Records

Hozier – «Too Sweet» – Columbia Records

Kendrick Lamar – «Not Like Us» – pgLang, under exclusive license to Interscope Records

Post Malone ft. Morgan Wallen – «I Had Some Help» – Mercury / Republic / Big Loud

Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island

Shaboozey – «A Bar Song (Tipsy)» – American Dogwood / Empire

SZA – «Saturn» – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records

Tommy Richman – «Million Dollar Baby» – ISO Supremacy / PULSE Records / Concord

Best Trending Video

Beyoncé – «Texas Hold ‘Em» – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Camila Cabello featuring Playboi Carti – «I Luv It» – Geffen / Interscope Records

Chappell Roan – «Hot To Go!» – Amusement Records / Island Records, a division of UMG Recordings, Inc.

Charli xcx – «Apple» – Atlantic Records

Megan Thee Stallion featuring Yuki Chiba – «Mamushi» – Hot Girl Productions

Tinashe – «Nasty» – Nice Life Recording Company

Video for Good

Alexander Stewart – «If Only You Knew» – FAE Grp

Billie Eilish – «What Was I Made For (From the Motion Picture “Barbie”)» – Darkroom / Interscope Records

Coldplay – «Feelslikeimfallinginlove» – Atlantic Records

Joyner Lucas & Jelly Roll – «Best for Me» – Twenty Nine Music Group

Raye – «Genesis» – Human Re Sources

Tyler Childers – «In Your Love» – Hickman Holler Records / RCA Records

Best Direction

Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Σκηνοθεσία:

Christian Breslauer

Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit – Σκηνοθεσία: Alex Lockett & Margaret Qualley

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Σκηνοθεσία: Rich Lee

Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Σκηνοθεσία: Daniel Iglesias Jr.

Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island – Σκηνοθεσία: Bardia Zeinali

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Σκηνοθεσία: Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Φωτογραφία: Anatol Trofimov

Charli XCX – «Von Dutch» – Atlantic Records – Φωτογραφία: Jeff Bierman

Dua Lipa – «Illusion» – Warner Records – Φωτογραφία: Nikita Kuzmenko

Olivia Rodrigo – «Obsessed» – Geffen Records – Φωτογραφία: Marz Miller

Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Φωτογραφία: Camilo Monsalve

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Φωτογραφία: Rodrigo

Prieto

Best Editing

Anitta – «Mil Veces» – Floresta Records / Republic Records / Universal Music Latin Entertainment – Μοντάζ: Nick Yumul

Ariana Grande – «We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)» – Republic Records – Μοντάζ: Luis

Caraza Peimbert

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Μοντάζ: David Checel

Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Μοντάζ: Nik Kohler

Sabrina Carpenter – «Espresso» – Island – Μοντάζ: Jai Shukla

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Μοντάζ: Chancler Haynes

Best Choreography

Bleachers – «Tiny Moves» – Dirty Hit – Χορογραφία: Margaret Qualley

Dua Lipa – «Houdini» – Warner Records – Χορογραφία: Charm La’Donna

Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloud Co. / RCA Records – Χορογραφία: Sean Bankhead

Rauw Alejandro – «Touching the Sky» – Sony Music Latin / Duars Entertainment – Choreography

by Felix ‘Fefe’ Burgos

Tate McRae – «Greedy» – RCA Records – Χορογραφία: Sean Bankhead

Troye Sivan – «Rush» – Capitol Records – Χορογραφία: Sergio Reis, Mauro Van De Kerkhof

Best Visual Effects

Ariana Grande – «The Boy is Mine» – Republic Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Digital Axis

Eminem – «Houdini» – Shady / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Synapse Virtual Production, Louise Lee, Rich Lee, Metaphysic, Flawless Post

Justin Timberlake – «Selfish» – RCA Records – «Selfish» – RCA Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Candice Dragonas

Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Οπτικά Εφέ: Mathematic

Olivia Rodrigo – «Get Him Back!» – Geffen Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Cooper Vacheron, Preston

Mohr, Karen Arakelian, Justin Johnson

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Οπτικά Εφέ: Parliament

Best Art Direction

Charli XCX – «360» – Atlantic Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Grace Surnow

Lisa – «Rockstar» – Lloyd Co. / RCA Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Pongsan Thawatwichian

Megan Thee Stallion – «BOA» – Hot Girl Productions – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Brittany Porter

Olivia Rodrigo – «Bad Idea Right?» – Geffen Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Nicholas des Jardins

Sabrina Carpenter – «Please Please Please» – Island – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Nicholas des Jardins

Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone – «Fortnight» – Republic Records – Καλλιτεχνική Διεύθυνση: Ethan Tobman

VMAs Most Iconic Performance

Beyoncé – «Love on Top» (2011)

Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Madonna, Missy Elliot – «Like a Virgin» & «Hollywood» (2003)

Eminem – «Real Slim Shady» & «The Way I Am» (2000)

Katy Perry – «Roar» (2013)

Lady Gaga – «Paparazzi» (2009)

Madonna – «Like a Virgin» (1984)

Taylor Swift – «You Belong With Me» (2009)