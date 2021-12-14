Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022: Ανακοινώθηκαν οι υποψηφιότητες – Lady Gaga, Beyoncé και Billie Eilish στη λίστα

Η Ένωση Ανταποκριτών Ξένου Τύπου του Χόλιγουντ (HFPA) έδωσε στη δημοσιότητα τις υποψηφιότητες για τις Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022.

Οι υποψηφιότητες ανακοινώθηκαν μέσω livestream στο κανάλι των Χρυσών Σφαιρών στο YouTube από το ξενοδοχείο «Beverly Hilton», με την πρόεδρο της HFPA, Helen Hoehne, να ξεκινά τη ζωντανή μετάδοση μιλώντας για τις μεταρρυθμίσεις στις οποίες προχώρησε ο οργανισμός κατά τη διάρκεια του τελευταίου έτους.

«Αυτή ήταν μια χρονιά αλλαγών και προβληματισμού για την HFPA. Τους τελευταίους οκτώ μήνες εργαστήκαμε ακούραστα ως οργανισμός για να γίνουμε καλύτεροι. Αλλάξαμε τους κανόνες μας, τους εσωτερικούς κανονισμούς, προσθέσαμε έναν νέο κώδικα δεοντολογίας και αναδιαρθρώσαμε τη διακυβέρνησή μας. Έχουμε επίσης 21 νέα μέλη. Το μεγαλύτερο και πιο ποικιλόμορφο σχήμα στα 79 χρόνια της ιστορίας μας. Όχι μόνο έφεραν μια νέα ματιά, αλλά και ιδέες που θα μας βοηθήσουν να συνεχίσουμε να εξελισσόμαστε», ανέφερε.

Και ο Snoop Dogg δήλωσε το παρών για να βοηθήσει στην ανακοίνωση των υποψηφιοτήτων, διαβάζοντας τους υποψήφιους σε διάφορες κατηγορίες.

Οι ταινίες «Belfast» και το «The Power of the Dog» προηγούνται στις υποψηφιότητες των κινηματογραφικών κατηγοριών, έχοντας λάβει από επτά υποψηφιότητες η καθεμία, ενώ το «Succession» κυριαρχεί στα τηλεοπτικά προγράμματα με πέντε υποψηφιότητες.

Στον πρώτο της πρωταγωνιστικό ρόλο, η Alana Haim των HAIM απέσπασε μία υποψηφιότητα για τον Α’ Γυναικείο Ρόλο σε Κινηματογραφική Ταινία – Μιούζικαλ/Κωμωδία, όπου θα προσπαθήσει να κερδίσει για το βραβείο απέναντι στις Marion Cotillard («Annette»), Jennifer Lawrence («Don’t Look Up»), Emma Stone («Cruella») και Rachel Zegler («West Side Story»).

Η Lady Gaga είναι υποψήφια για το βραβείου του Α’ Γυναικείου Ρόλο σε Δραματική Κινηματογραφική Ταινία για τη συμμετοχή της στο «House of Gucci» μαζί με τις Jessica Chastain («The Eyes of Tammy Faye»), Olivia Colman («The Lost Daughter»), Nicole Kidman («Being the Ricardos») και Kristen Stewart («Spencer»).

Ο Jonny Greenwood των Radiohead είναι υποψήφιος για την Καλύτερη Μουσική Επένδυση Κινηματογραφικής Ταινίας για το έργο του στο «The Power of the Dog» μαζί με τους Alexandre Desplat («The French Dispatch»), Germaine Franco («Encanto»), Alberto Iglesias («Parallel Mothers») και Hans Zimmer («Dune»).

Για το βραβείο του Καλύτερου Πρωτότυπου Τραγουδιού θα αναμετρηθούν το «Be Alive» από το «King Richard» (με ερμηνεύτρια την Beyoncé), το «Dos Oruguitas» από το «Encanto» (Lin-Manuel Miranda), το «Down To Joy» από το «Belfast» (Van Morrison), το «Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)» (Jennifer Hudson) από τη βιογραφική ταινία «Respect» για την Aretha Franklin και το «No Time To Die» της Billie Eilish και του Finneas για την ομότιτλη ταινία του James Bond.

Ο Χρυσές Σφαίρες 2022 θα πραγματοποιηθούν την Κυριακή 9 Ιανουαρίου.

Τηλεόραση

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Anthony Anderson – «Black-ish»

Nicholas Hoult – «The Great»

Steve Martin – «Only Murders in the Building»

Martin Short – «Only Murders in the Building»

Jason Sudeikis – «Ted Lasso»

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Hannah Einbender – «Hacks»

Elle Fanning – «The Great»

Issa Rae – «Insecure»

Tracee Ellis Ross – «black-ish»

Jean Smart – «Hacks»

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Brian Cox – «Succession»

Lee Jung-jae – «Squid Game»

Billy Porter – «Pose»

Jeremy Strong – «Succession»

Omar Sy – «Lupin»

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Uzo Aduba – «In Treatment»

Jennifer Aniston – «The Morning Show»

Christine Baranski – «The Good Fight»

Elisabeth Moss – «The Handmaid’s Tale»

Mj Rodriguez – «Pose»

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Paul Bettany – «WandaVision»

Oscar Isaac – «Scenes From a Marriage»

Michael Keaton – «Dopesick»

Ewan McGregor – «Halston»

Tahar Rahim – «The Serpent»

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain – «Scenes From a Marriage»

Cynthia Erivo – «Genius: Aretha»

Elizabeth Olsen – «WandaVision»

Margaret Qualley – «Maid»

Kate Winslet – «Mare of Easttown»

Best Television Series Drama

«Lupin»

«The Morning Show»

«Pose»

«Squid Game»

«Succession»

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

«Dopesick»

«Impeachment: American Crime Story»

«Maid»

«Mare of Easttown»

«The Underground Railroad»

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge – «White Lotus»

Kaitlyn Dever – «Dopesick»

Andie MacDowell – «Maid»

Sarah Snook – «Succession»

Hannah Waddingham – «Ted Lasso»

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Billy Crudup – «The Morning Show»

Kieran Culkin – «Succession»

Mark Duplass – «The Morning Show»

Brett Goldstein – «Ted Lasso»

Oh Yeong-su – «Squid Game»

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

«The Great»

«Hacks»

«Only Murders in the Building»

«Reservation Dogs»

«Ted Lasso»

Κινηματογράφος

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

«Cyrano»

«Don’t Look Up»

«Licorice Pizza»

«Tick, Tick… Boom!»

«West Side Story»

Best Motion Picture – Drama

«Belfast»

«CODA»

«Dune»

«King Richard»

«The Power of the Dog»

Best Motion Picture – Foreign Language

«Compartment No. 6»

«Drive My Car»

«The Hand of God»

«A Hero»

«Parallel Mothers»

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Paul Thomas Anderson – «Licorice Pizza»

Kenneth Branagh – «Belfast»

Jane Campion – «The Power of the Dog»

Adam McKay – «Don’t Look Up»

Aaron Sorkin – «Being the Ricardos»

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

«Be Alive» από το «King Richard» – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Dixson

«Dos Orugitas» από το «Encanto» – Lin-Manuel Miranda

«Down to Joy» από το «Belfast» – Van Morrison

«Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)» από το «Respect» – Jamie Alexander Hartman, Jennifer Hudson, Carole King

«No Time to Die» από το «No Time to Die» – Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Ben Affleck – «The Tender Bar»

Jamie Dornan – «Belfast»

Ciarán Hinds – «Belfast»

Troy Kotsur – «CODA»

Kodi Smit-McPhee – «The Power of the Dog»

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Caitríona Balfe – «Belfast»

Ariana DeBose – «West Side Story»

Kirsten Dunst – «The Power of the Dog»

Aunjanue Ellis – «King Richard»

Ruth Negga – «Passing

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Leonardo DiCaprio – «Don’t Look Up»

Peter Dinklage – «Cyrano»

Andrew Garfield – «Tick, Tick… Boom!»

Cooper Hoffman – «Licorice Pizza»

Anthony Ramos – «In the Heights»

Best Motion Picture – Animated

«Encanto»

«Flee»

«Luca»

«My Sunny Maad»

«Raya and the Last Dragon»

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Mahershala Ali, Swan Song»

Javier Bardem – «Being the Ricardos»

Benedict Cumberbatch – «The Power of the Dog»

Will Smith – «King Richard»

Denzel Washington – «The Tragedy of Macbeth»

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Jessica Chastain – «The Eyes of Tammy Faye»

Olivia Colman – «The Lost Daughter»

Nicole Kidman – «Being the Ricardos»

Lady Gaga – «House of Gucci»

Kristen Stewart – «Spencer»

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Marion Cotillard – «Annette»

Alana Haim – «Licorice Pizza»

Jennifer Lawrence – «Don’t Look Up»

Emma Stone – «Cruella»

Rachel Zegler – «West Side Story»

Best Director – Motion Picture

Kenneth Branagh – «Belfast»

Jane Campion – «The Power of the Dog»

Maggie Gyllenhaal – «The Lost Daughter»

Steven Spielberg – «West Side Story»

Denis Villeneuve – «Dune»

Best Original Score

«The French Dispatch»

«Encanto»

«The Power of the Dog»

«Parallel Mothers»

«Dune»